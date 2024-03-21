HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $464.50

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.50 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 462.71 ($5.89), with a volume of 554955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453.50 ($5.77).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.41 and a beta of 0.43.

HgCapital Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1,891.89%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

