HI Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $248,931.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001590 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,865.63 or 0.99997052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010838 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00159358 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051328 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $266,062.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.