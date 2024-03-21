Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIBB

Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.