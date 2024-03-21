Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

HIBB stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

