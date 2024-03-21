High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of HITI opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. High Tide has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 279.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

