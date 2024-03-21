HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s current price.
HilleVax Trading Down 7.6 %
NASDAQ HLVX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.68. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.