HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.81% from the stock’s current price.

HilleVax Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.68. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,733,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,039 shares of company stock worth $986,288,022. 29.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.