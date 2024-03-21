Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.27. 541,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,913. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $211.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.45. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $4,270,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after buying an additional 98,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

