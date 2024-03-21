Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 0.89. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $155,882.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,045 shares of company stock worth $4,645,712 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

