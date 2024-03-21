HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:HRT opened at $14.25 on Monday. HireRight has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

