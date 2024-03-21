HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $124,990.74 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. HNI’s payout ratio is 125.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,420,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,276,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,297,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 173,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,231,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HNI by 27.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

