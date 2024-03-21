Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $544.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

