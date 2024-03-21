Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 8664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,449,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.