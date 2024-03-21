Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $124,983.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,614.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock worth $2,476,123. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

CXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.41.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

