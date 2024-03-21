Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Norges Bank bought a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 353,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 255.5% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,045 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $58,747.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 826,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAW stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.94 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

