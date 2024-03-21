Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises approximately 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,800 shares of company stock worth $8,122,949. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

