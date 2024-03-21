Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.39 Million Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,742,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after acquiring an additional 822,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after acquiring an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 233,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,277,000 after acquiring an additional 406,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zuora by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 57,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $62,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,526.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,816 in the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

