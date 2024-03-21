Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Couchbase comprises about 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Couchbase worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 333,433 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 276,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,028 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

