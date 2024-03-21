Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 303,000 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Kaltura worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaltura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kaltura by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaltura by 14.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kaltura from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

