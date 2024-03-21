HSBC Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $107.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

