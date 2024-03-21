Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.94. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.