Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

