Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.64 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

