Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.52 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.