Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1,025.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,852 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,171,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.43 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.