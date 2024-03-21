Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $1,102,735.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.