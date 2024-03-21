Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

