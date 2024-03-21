Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

HSON stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.