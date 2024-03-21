Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
HSON stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.25.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.02 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
