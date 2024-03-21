Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 128,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.