HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.6%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 453,468 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,510,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

HUYA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

