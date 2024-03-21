Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $160.00 at TD Cowen

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

NYSE:H traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $158.18. The stock had a trading volume of 120,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $159.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,439,275 shares of company stock worth $222,540,347 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

