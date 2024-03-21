Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Frank F. Taplin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

HY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth $334,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 63.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

