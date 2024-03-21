ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.38 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $303.66 million and $28.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 985,382,088 coins and its circulating supply is 985,381,553 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 985,373,600.486922 with 985,373,606.1517644 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.30060062 USD and is up 16.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,259,379.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

