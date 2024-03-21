IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 375,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,463.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 570,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,038,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 206.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,528 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

