IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $4,583,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,111,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,616. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.47. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

