IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.16. 1,041,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,082. The company has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.28 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

