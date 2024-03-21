IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 1,279,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,932. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

