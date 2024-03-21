IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 567,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

