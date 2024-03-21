IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 778 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

