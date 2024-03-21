IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after acquiring an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $644.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $615.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.31. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.57. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

