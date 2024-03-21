IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 210 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH traded up $9.54 on Thursday, hitting $556.00. 201,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,604. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $308.26 and a 52 week high of $557.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

