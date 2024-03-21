IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,397 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after purchasing an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.76. 1,564,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,635. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

