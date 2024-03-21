IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 448 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $283.75. 1,262,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,471. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.82. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

