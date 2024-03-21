IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4167 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGIFF opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $31.56.
About IGM Financial
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Financial
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.