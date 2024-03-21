Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $10.55. Immatics shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 83,837 shares changing hands.

Immatics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $955.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.