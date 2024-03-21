Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,683 shares of company stock worth $5,564,047. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Informatica by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Informatica by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Informatica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

INFA stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Informatica has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -77.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

