Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Stock Position Decreased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 687,392 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 582,916 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,660,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:KJUL opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.