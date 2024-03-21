Insider Buying: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Tim Pollock purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £9,400 ($11,966.90).

Shares of Anpario stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 232.50 ($2.96). The company had a trading volume of 74,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £47.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,131.82 and a beta of 0.64. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177 ($2.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.56).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Anpario’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

