Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:FSCO remained flat at $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
