Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO remained flat at $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 490,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 327,084 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 149,216.3% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 210,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 210,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 100.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 158,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

