Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £152.46 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £152.46 ($194.09).

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 466.70 ($5.94) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 522.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 595.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 342 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,017 ($12.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,228.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 600 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

