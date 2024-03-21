Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Purchases $227,000.00 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Solo Brands Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Institutional Trading of Solo Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solo Brands
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solo Brands
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nio Stock Price Is On Track for Penny-Stock Status
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.