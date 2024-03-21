Insider Buying: Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CEO Purchases $227,000.00 in Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Solo Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

